2,184 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. 137,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

