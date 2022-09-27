22,420 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 1,094,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,927,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

