24,800 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.1 %

RUN opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,323 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,631. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.