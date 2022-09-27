27,000 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,346. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

