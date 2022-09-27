29,186 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. GoDaddy makes up about 3.2% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.06. 13,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

