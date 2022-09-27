360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Stock Performance
About 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
Read More
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.