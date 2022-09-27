3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

3M stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 88,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,914. 3M has a 52-week low of $111.62 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

