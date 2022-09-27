3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in 3M were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. 3M has a 1-year low of $111.62 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

