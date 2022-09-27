4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 535,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

