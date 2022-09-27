4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 193,760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

