4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,618 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 9,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,238. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.