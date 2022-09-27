50,002 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 707,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,872,416. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

