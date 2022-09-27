51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

