5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Up 5.8%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

