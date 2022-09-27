5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Up 5.8%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98.
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
