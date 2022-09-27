8,425 Shares in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 90,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,665. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

