88mph Price Hits $2.13 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00011237 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $993,071.60 and $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 88mph has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.43 or 1.00011340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058635 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005760 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00064416 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.