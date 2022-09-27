AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, a growth of 419.4% from the August 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 357,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

