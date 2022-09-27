AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Volume Increase

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 133,581 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

AAON Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,626. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.6% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

