AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Lowered to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAR has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.51.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

