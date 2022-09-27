AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.15

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 174753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ELUXY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 120 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
