AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.15

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 174753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 120 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

