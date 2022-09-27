ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 37,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 96,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities analysts expect that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.