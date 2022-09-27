Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.26.

NYSE ACN opened at $257.54 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.99.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

