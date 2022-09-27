Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $257.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day moving average is $298.99.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.