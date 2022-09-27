Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACXIF. Barclays upped their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. Acciona has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

