ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
ADF Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of DRX stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$59.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.91.
ADF Group Company Profile
See Also
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.