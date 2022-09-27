ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of DRX stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$59.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.91.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

