adidas (ADDYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):
- 9/27/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/16/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 9/6/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/29/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
adidas Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.75. 841,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,389. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas AG will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
