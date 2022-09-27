Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 274,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. 1,125,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

