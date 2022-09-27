Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 1,870,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.