Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Advantagewon Oil Price Performance

Shares of ANTGF remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Advantagewon Oil has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

