AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 39,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 74,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOLO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

