AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Down 82.8% in September

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,171. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

