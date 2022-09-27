Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Agronomics stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.13. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,169. Agronomics has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.20.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

