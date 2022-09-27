Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Down 8.1 %

Air T stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.