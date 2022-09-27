Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AKBA opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

