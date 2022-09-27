Alfred Lee Finley Purchases 141,900 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 141,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $127,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alfred Lee Finley bought 69,764 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $59,997.04.

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

MDRR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Rating ) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

