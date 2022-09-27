Alfred Lee Finley Purchases 141,900 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 141,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $127,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alfred Lee Finley bought 69,764 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $59,997.04.
- On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $63,961.46.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68.
MDRR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
