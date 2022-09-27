Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30. 20,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,191,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,829 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

