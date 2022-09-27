ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

ALLETE Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 119.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

