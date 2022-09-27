Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$154.42 million during the quarter.

