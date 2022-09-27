AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $8.05. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 807 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $749.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AlloVir by 468.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AlloVir by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,022 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

