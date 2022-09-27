Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,849.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $138,169.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 25,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $189.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

