Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 247075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

