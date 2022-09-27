Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 342.9% in September

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Altigen Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,413. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

