Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

