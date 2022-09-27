Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.02 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 40905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.13 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.