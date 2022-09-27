AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.13. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 181,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

