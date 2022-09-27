Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.28

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.28 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 2443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Amedisys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 194.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $9,435,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 98.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

