American Asset Management Inc. Has $32.64 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 35.7% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.34. 109,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,924. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

