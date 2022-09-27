American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Decreased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 51.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. 131,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

