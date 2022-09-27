American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.