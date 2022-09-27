Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

